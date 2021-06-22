Vistaprint Named Official Design Partner Of The Washington Football Team In New Multi-Year Deal 

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., June 22, 2021 – The Washington Football Team announced a multi-year partnership agreement with Vistaprint today, designating the small business marketing and design leader as Official Design Partner of the Washington Football Team. Vistaprint will help power the Washington rebrand journey, which will be captured on WashingtonJourney.com, a dedicated website documenting the entire process. The Team will also leverage Vistaprint's marketing, branding and design expertise to engage Washington Football Team fans throughout the final phases of its historic organizational rebrand.

"This is an incredibly exciting milestone for one of the NFL's most iconic teams. A brand that creates strong connections with its customers and fans is a foundational element of the identity and success of any organization, whether it be a local coffee shop or a professional sports franchise," said Emily Whittaker, President of Vistaprint, North America.

Additionally, the partnership will support small businesses and non-profits throughout the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) area on their own rebranding journeys. The Washington Football Team and Vistaprint will kick things off by identifying five DMV small businesses to feature in Vistaprint's "99 Days of Design" initiative, which is fueling the success of 99 small businesses from around the world through the power of great design. Each small business will receive a refreshed brand identity and marketing materials, in addition to a $15,000 grant to help their business evolve and grow during this unprecedented time.

"Our fully integrated partnership with Vistaprint is a true collaboration, anchored by our collective desire to create lasting, positive change in the DMV region," said Scott Shepherd, Chief Partnership Officer for the Washington Football Team. "We'll focus on the important role small businesses and non-profits play in our community, and provide them with the resources needed to bounce back from what has been a challenging year."

During each home game of the upcoming season, Vistaprint and the Washington Football Team, will shine a spotlight on one small business owner as the "Vistaprint Small Business of the Game". Each small business will receive marketing exposure from Vistaprint's partnership assets and will have the opportunity to promote their business to fans on game day.

Vistaprint will also work closely with the Washington Football Team to support its Shop Black initiative, a directory of black-owned businesses in the DMV, curated by the team's Black Engagement Network, a group created to ensure an inclusive work environment and equitable community outreach. The collaboration will provide resources for local small businesses including education, marketing materials and design services.