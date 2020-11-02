How-To-Guide: Voting At FedExField On Election Day

The Washington Football Team understands that voting is one of the best ways to make your voice heard. To help, the organization will conclude its DMVotes initiative by turning FedExField into a Super Vote Center for Prince George's County residents on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Thousands of people are expected to vote at FedExField, where throughout the day, PG County elected officials, Washington Football alumni, Team President Jason Wright, Washington Football Team cheerleaders, and a DJ will provide additional media opportunities and excitement.

"We're thrilled to partner with the County to make voting more accessible to Prince George's County residents," Wright said. "Let's get out the vote!"

Scroll below for everything you need to know about voting at FedExField and for additional voting resources regardless of where you're casting your vote.

Maryland voters: it's not too late to register to vote! According to the Maryland Attorney General's website, you can register to vote on election day by bringing a document showing proof of residency with you to vote.