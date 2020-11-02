News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

How-To-Guide: Voting At FedExField On Election Day

Nov 02, 2020 at 12:00 PM
see ya spiders

The Washington Football Team understands that voting is one of the best ways to make your voice heard. To help, the organization will conclude its DMVotes initiative by turning FedExField into a Super Vote Center for Prince George's County residents on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Thousands of people are expected to vote at FedExField, where throughout the day, PG County elected officials, Washington Football alumni, Team President Jason Wright, Washington Football Team cheerleaders, and a DJ will provide additional media opportunities and excitement.

"We're thrilled to partner with the County to make voting more accessible to Prince George's County residents," Wright said. "Let's get out the vote!"

Scroll below for everything you need to know about voting at FedExField and for additional voting resources regardless of where you're casting your vote.

Maryland voters: it's not too late to register to vote! According to the Maryland Attorney General's website, you can register to vote on election day by bringing a document showing proof of residency with you to vote. 

Already received your mail-in ballot? Drop off your Prince George's County mail-in ballot to our ballot box located in Lot G anytime from now until Election Day.

VOTING AT FEDEXFIELD

WHAT: Election Day Super Vote Center

Only open to voters registered in Prince George's County

WHEN: Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

As long as you are in line by 8 p.m., you will be permitted to vote.

WHERE: FedExField (1600 Fedex Way, Landover, MD 20785)

Voters will enter at Gate H, which is to the right of the Hall of Fame store. Voters who need ADA assistance can enter through the Suites A entrance of the Admin Lobby.

TRANSPORTATION OPTIONS:

  • Driving: Parking is available in Lots A and H off Garrett Morgan Blvd.
  • Public transportation: We are located one mile from the Morgan Boulevard Metro Station (silver and blue lines). Be sure to check metro delays and service updates, HERE.
  • Ridesharing: If you need support getting a ride to the polls, the Washington Football team is subsidizing Lyft rides to the stadium. Please use the code DMVOTES for up to $15 dollars off your ride. Terms apply.

