Thursday, Jul 30, 2020 09:38 AM

Wake Up Washington: Ron Rivera Wants Unity As Players Return To The Field

Zach Selby

Staff Writer

P7290853

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about Julie Donaldson's decision to become Washington's Senior Vice President of Media and Content.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier talks with Deshazor Everett about Washington's new culture and working out with Landon Collins.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier reports on Logan Thomas' status for training camp.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Ron Rivera sees one advantage to having no preseason games.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also analyzes Ron Rivera's thought about staying "diligent" with new safety protocols.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler looks at PFF's ranking for Washington's running backs.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker believes the only concern for Washington's running back unit is health.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker also writes about Dwayne Haskins being hopeful that his offseason regimen will translate to locking up the starting quarterback position.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock looks at Jack Del Rio's past to predict how he might use Chase Young.

