Friday, Jul 31, 2020 10:46 AM

Wake Up Washington: QBs Coach Ken Zampese Discusses Dwayne Haskins, Alex Smith And The Offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, July 31, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about Julie Donaldson's decision to become Washington's Senior Vice President of Media and Content.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier talks with Deshazor Everett about Washington's new culture and working out with Landon Collins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about the one thing QB coach Ken Zampese hopes Dwayne Haskins picked up while working out with Cam Newton.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that this part of the Alex Smith equation, while small, should not be overlooked.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker contemplates Washington's playoff chances in her mailbag. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about the future of Alex Smith. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock looks at Jack Del Rio's past to predict how he might use Chase Young. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- The New Era Has Begun: Storylines to Follow During Training Camp

-- Offensive Line Guru Believes 'The Sky's The Limit' For Rookies Saahdiq Charles And Keith Ismael

-- Washington Football Team Claims CB Ryan Lewis Off Waivers

-- 'It's Good To Get Back': Washington Players Are Excited And Anxious To Reunite On The Field

-- How Ron Rivera Tied Unity Into Washington's Practice Jerseys

-- Washington Football Team Reports For Training Camp, Which Will Be Much Different Than Usual

-- Ron Rivera Discusses Wide Receivers, Defense And More In His First Training Camp Press Conference

-- RB Bryce Love Passes Physical, Will Return To The Field After Missing 2019

-- Alex Smith Placed On The PUP List, Takes Next Step Towards Recovery

-- Washington's 2020 Draft Class Signs Rookies Contracts

-- 2020 Washington Football Training Camp Preview: 5 Players To Watch

What's Trending In @WashingtonNFL Nation:

PHOTOS: 2020 Washington Football Team Training Camp, Day 3

The Washington Football team conducts training camp at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on July 30, 2020.

QBs Coach Ken Zampese Lays Out His Plans For Dwayne Haskins Jr. 
QBs Coach Ken Zampese Lays Out His Plans For Dwayne Haskins Jr. 

Zampese was pleased with the work Haskins put in this offseason. Here's what he wants the young quarterback to accomplish next.
Washington Football Team Claims CB Ryan Lewis Off Waivers
Washington Football Team Claims CB Ryan Lewis Off Waivers

The team made the following roster move Thursday.
Offensive Line Guru Believes 'The Sky's The Limit' For Rookies Saahdiq Charles And Keith Ismael 
Offensive Line Guru Believes 'The Sky's The Limit' For Rookies Saahdiq Charles And Keith Ismael 

Duke Manyweather, known throughout the NFL as one of the best private offensive line coaches, trained Charles and Ismael during the pre-draft process. 
The New Era Has Begun: Storylines to Follow During Training Camp
The New Era Has Begun: Storylines to Follow During Training Camp

After months of anticipation, training camp has arrived for the Washington Football Team. Here are the top five storylines to follow.

