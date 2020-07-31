Wake Up Washington: QBs Coach Ken Zampese Discusses Dwayne Haskins, Alex Smith And The Offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, July 31, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about Julie Donaldson's decision to become Washington's Senior Vice President of Media and Content.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier talks with Deshazor Everett about Washington's new culture and working out with Landon Collins.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about the one thing QB coach Ken Zampese hopes Dwayne Haskins picked up while working out with Cam Newton.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that this part of the Alex Smith equation, while small, should not be overlooked.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker contemplates Washington's playoff chances in her mailbag. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about the future of Alex Smith. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock looks at Jack Del Rio's past to predict how he might use Chase Young. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- Ron Rivera Discusses Wide Receivers, Defense And More In His First Training Camp Press Conference
The Washington Football team conducts training camp at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on July 30, 2020.