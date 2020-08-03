News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Monday, Aug 03, 2020 09:54 AM

Wake Up Washington: DBs Coach Chris Harris Reminisces About Playing For Ron Rivera

Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala lays out the first step for the Washington quarterback room.

-- ESPN's John Keim catalogs Keith Ismael's 2,380-mile trip from California to Ashburn, Virginia.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay explains how Ron Rivera caused an infamous Monday Night Football moment.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that running backs coach Randy Jordan wants "the whole meal" from Derrius Guice after two seasons of "appetizers."

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reports on Alex Smith's progress during training camp.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Quinton Mayo gives his opinion on the Washington Football Team's rebranding plan for the future.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about the Washington Football Team wanting input from fans on choosing a new name.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux believes that Adrian Peterson could benefit from the lack of offseason activities.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey explains Randy Jordan's answer on what he sees in Antonio Gibson.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker answers questions from her mailbag on how Washington is handling the COVID-19 pandemic. (Subscription)

-- 'The Best Player You've Ever Trained': Inside Chase Young's Unprecedented Offseason

-- Numbers To Know: Washington's Youth, Competition At Wide Receiver And Roster Spot Battles

-- QBs Coach Ken Zampese Lays Out His Plans For Dwayne Haskins

-- The New Era Has Begun: Storylines to Follow During Training Camp

-- Offensive Line Guru Believes 'The Sky's The Limit' For Rookies Saahdiq Charles And Keith Ismael

-- Washington Football Team Claims CB Ryan Lewis Off Waivers

-- 'It's Good To Get Back': Washington Players Are Excited And Anxious To Reunite On The Field

-- How Ron Rivera Tied Unity Into Washington's Practice Jerseys

-- Washington Football Team Reports For Training Camp, Which Will Be Much Different Than Usual

-- Ron Rivera Discusses Wide Receivers, Defense And More In His First Training Camp Press Conference

-- RB Bryce Love Passes Physical, Will Return To The Field After Missing 2019

-- Alex Smith Placed On The PUP List, Takes Next Step Towards Recovery

PHOTOS: 2020 Washington Football Team Training Camp, Day 5

The Washington Football team conducts training camp at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Aug. 1, 2020.

