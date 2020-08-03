Wake Up Washington: DBs Coach Chris Harris Reminisces About Playing For Ron Rivera

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala lays out the first step for the Washington quarterback room.
-- ESPN's John Keim catalogs Keith Ismael's 2,380-mile trip from California to Ashburn, Virginia.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay explains how Ron Rivera caused an infamous Monday Night Football moment.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that running backs coach Randy Jordan wants "the whole meal" from Derrius Guice after two seasons of "appetizers."
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reports on Alex Smith's progress during training camp.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Quinton Mayo gives his opinion on the Washington Football Team's rebranding plan for the future.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about the Washington Football Team wanting input from fans on choosing a new name.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux believes that Adrian Peterson could benefit from the lack of offseason activities.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey explains Randy Jordan's answer on what he sees in Antonio Gibson.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker answers questions from her mailbag on how Washington is handling the COVID-19 pandemic. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- Ron Rivera Discusses Wide Receivers, Defense And More In His First Training Camp Press Conference
The Washington Football team conducts training camp at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Aug. 1, 2020.