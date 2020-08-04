News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Tuesday, Aug 04, 2020 10:57 AM

Wake Up Washington: Checking In On The Running Backs, Secondary And Defensive Line

Kyle Stackpole

Editor

morning-clips-080420

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about the team's running backs room.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala lays out the first step for the Washington quarterback room.

-- ESPN's John Keim catalogs Keith Ismael's 2,380-mile trip from California to Ashburn, Virginia.

-- ESPN's John Keim also delves into Ron Rivera's plan with the Washington Football Team.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey provides four takeaways from D-line coach Sam Mills III's media conference.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes about the NFL announcing fineable violations for 'High Risk COVID-19 conduct'

-- The Athletic's Chad Graff compiles an oral history of Adrian Peterson coming back from injury to win MVP in 2012. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker answers looks at how Washington is handling the COVID-19 pandemic. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig interviews defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio about a variety of topics. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes about Washington's revamped secondary.

