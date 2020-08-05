Wake Up Washington: A Look At Rivera's Vision At Quarterback

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about coach Rivera's reaction to Alex Smith's progress.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about Alex Smith's status.
-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes about Haskins' playbook knowledge.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about the team's quarterback situation.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about four takeaways from D-line coach Sam Mills III's media conference.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also delves into the team's quarterback mix.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Dwayne Haskins' position on this team.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standing writes about Dwayne Haskins' development.
-- 1067 The Fan's Rick Snider writes about Young's longevity with Washington's fans.
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com: