Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 11:45 AM

Wake Up Washington: A Look At Rivera's Vision At Quarterback

Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about coach Rivera's reaction to Alex Smith's progress.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about Alex Smith's status.

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes about Haskins' playbook knowledge.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about the team's quarterback situation.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about four takeaways from D-line coach Sam Mills III's media conference.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also delves into the team's quarterback mix.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Dwayne Haskins' position on this team.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing writes about Dwayne Haskins' development.

-- 1067 The Fan's Rick Snider writes about Young's longevity with Washington's fans.

Advertising