Wake Up Washington 1/13: Young Standouts Provide Hope For Future

Jan 13, 2021 at 09:30 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

wake-up-washington-011320
Rookie running back Antonio Gibson carries the ball during the Washington Football Team's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 9, 2021. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington beginning the process of hiring a GM.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter gives his perspective on Ron Rivera and Alex Smith.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports that Alex Smith will take "a few weeks" to decide his future.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier dives into some of Washington's biggest offseason questions.

-- ESPN"s Jeff Legwold provides his NFL Rookie Rankings 2020.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about Washington being close to consistent postseason contention.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes about Kam Curl entering 2020 with a chip on his shoulder.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig reports on Washington's search for a GM. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Top 5 Moments Of The Season

-- Washington's Initial 2021 Draft Picks Have Been Finalized

-- Washington Signs 3 Players To Reserve/Future Contracts

-- 'We're Not Letting Our Foot Off The Gas': Washington Already Focused On Next Season

-- Washington's 2021 Home And Away Opponents Are Finalized

-- Taylor Heinicke PFF's 2nd Highest-Graded Offensive Player From Wild Card Weekend

-- Washington Signs 13 Players To Reserve/Future Contracts

-- 'A True Pro': Teammates, Coaches React To Taylor Heinicke's Superb Performance

-- Game Balls: 3 Standouts In Washington's Loss To The Bucs In The Wild Card Round

-- 5 Takeaways: Breaking Down Washington's Playoff Loss To The Buccaneers

-- 'The Best Player On The Field': Logan Thomas' Roundabout Journey To Becoming An NFL Tight End

-- 5 Things To Know About QB Taylor Heinicke

