Wake Up Washington 1/22: Welcome Back To Washington, Martin Mayhew And Marty Hurney

Jan 22, 2021 at 11:57 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington hiring Martin Mayhew as its GM.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier dives into some of Washington's biggest offseason questions.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Martin Mayhew becoming Washington's general manager.

-- NBC Sports Washington's staff reports on the news that Washington hired Martin Mayhew as its GM.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives some insight on what Washington hiring Martin Mayhew will mean for Ron Rivera.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing writes on how years of preparation and experience has led Martin Mayhew back to Washington. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras reports on Washington's next general manager.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington Football Team Names Martin Mayhew General Manager

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Defeats Dallas In 1983 NFC Championship

-- Logan Thomas, Chase Young Among PFF's Most Valuable Additions For 2020

-- Chase Young Voted PFWA Defensive Rookie Of The Year

-- Futures Contract Signings Reflect Ron Rivera's Coaching Philosophy

-- The Role Model For Washington's Dominant Defensive Line

-- Top 5 Moments Of The Season

-- Washington's Initial 2021 Draft Picks Have Been Finalized

-- Washington Signs 3 Players To Reserve/Future Contracts

-- 'We're Not Letting Our Foot Off The Gas': Washington Already Focused On Next Season

-- Washington's 2021 Home And Away Opponents Are Finalized

-- Taylor Heinicke PFF's 2nd Highest-Graded Offensive Player From Wild Card Weekend

-- Washington Signs 13 Players To Reserve/Future Contracts

-- 'The Best Player On The Field': Logan Thomas' Roundabout Journey To Becoming An NFL Tight End

