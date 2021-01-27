Wake Up Washington 1/27: Martin Mayhew, Marty Hurney Discuss Working With Ron Rivera

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about what's ahead for Washington.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also writes about Jennifer King becoming the first African American woman named full-time assistant coach.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey dives into the quarterback situation in Washington.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also breaks down Jack Del Rio's interview with 106.7 The Fan's Grant and Danny,
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker gives out her final grades for the team. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes on how years of preparation and experience has led Martin Mayhew back to Washington. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes that with its new hires, Washington becomes the NFL's most diverse team. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- FanDuel Group Brings America's #1 Sportsbook To Virginia With Multi-Year Partnership With Washington Football Team
-- 5 Things To Know About Washington Executive Vice President Of Football/Player Personnel Marty Hurney