Wake Up Washington 1/28: Jennifer King Makes History

Jan 28, 2021 at 01:38 PM
In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, Washington full-year coaching intern Jennifer King watches practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Ashburn, Va. For the first time in NFL history, there will be two female coaches on the sideline and a female official on the field when the Browns host the Washington Football team. King is in her first season on Washington’s staff while Callie Brownson is the chief of staff for Browns first-year coach Kevin Stefanski. Sarah Thomas became the league’s first female official in 2015, has worked in the postseason and is now making more history. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Jennifer King just being Coach King to Washington's players.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also writes about how Washington's front office is facing important decisions this offseason.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Jennifer King making history as the first Black female assistant coach.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at 10 fan-submitted questions.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also highlights Washington's entire coaching staff returns.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes that Jennifer King's reaction to her promotion is exactly why she got it.(Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes on how years of preparation and experience has led Martin Mayhew back to Washington. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes on Jennifer King joining Washington's staff as a full-time assistant coach. (Subscription)

