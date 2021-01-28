Wake Up Washington 1/28: Jennifer King Makes History

In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, Washington full-year coaching intern Jennifer King watches practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Ashburn, Va. For the first time in NFL history, there will be two female coaches on the sideline and a female official on the field when the Browns host the Washington Football team. King is in her first season on Washington’s staff while Callie Brownson is the chief of staff for Browns first-year coach Kevin Stefanski. Sarah Thomas became the league’s first female official in 2015, has worked in the postseason and is now making more history. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)