Wake Up Washington 1/3: Win-And-In Finale Vs. Eagles

Jan 03, 2021 at 02:19 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Jerry Brewer gives his perspective on how Washington built something that could last during its 2020 season.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala team up to report on center Chase Roullier's contract extension.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala previews Washington's Week 17 matchup.

-- ESPN's staff previews Washington's game in Philadelphia.

-- ESPN's John Keim reports on Chase Roullier's four-year deal with Washington.

-- ESPN's John Keim also writes about how Washington is playing with "house money" entering win-and-in game.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Tyler Byrum reports on Chase Roullier's extension with Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives one number you need to know heading into Washington's win-and-in game against Philadelphia.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Quinton Mayo writes that Tony Dungy compares Chase Young's work ethic to Bob Sanders.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker reports on what chase Roullier's contract extension means for WFT salary cap. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker also goes inside Washington's Week 17 matchup. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig empties his notebook ahead of the regular season finale. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes on how the Sunday Night spotlight shines on Washington. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras looks at Washington's win-or-go-home history.

