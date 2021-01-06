News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 1/6: Finding The Best Approach Against Tom Brady

Jan 06, 2021 at 12:33 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Head coach Ron Rivera looks on during the Washington Football Team's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Washington Football Team)
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes on how Jack Del Rio helped Washington win the NFC East.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala introduces the artist who rebuilt Alex Smith's old leg brace into the Lombardi Trophy.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier reports that Washington could rotate quarterbacks in playoff game vs. the Bucs.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes on how Ron Rivera's cancer battle, return of Alex Smith galvanized the Washington Football Team.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Ron Rivera believes Washington has to consider rotating quarterbacks against the Buccaneers.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Wyreich blogs about Michal Wilbon OK with Chase Young calling for Tom Brady.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports that Tampa Bay will be without another star this Saturday.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Holmer breaks down how a few seconds can make all the difference for Alex Smith.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Tom Brady's playoff experience outweighs all of Washington's starters.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay finds that Tom Brady has had remarkable success against Jack Del Rio.

