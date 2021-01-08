News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 1/8: Final Thoughts Before Super Wild Card Weekend

Jan 08, 2021 at 01:35 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

The Washington Football Team's defense relaxes between plays during practice. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Washington's pass rush taking on Tom Brady.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter provides the latest on Alex Smith, Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also writes about how an Army Ranger helped Ron Rivera separate what's important over what's interesting.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that a call from Jack Del Rio helped Washington win the NFC East.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga delves into Washington's last postseason victory.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala introduces the artist who rebuilt Alex Smith's old leg brace into the Lombardi Trophy.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Washington's pass rush has a tough task in facing Tom Brady.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Chase Young's comments on playing Tom Brady.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey lists 10 things on his mind ahead of Washington's game against Tampa Bay.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also gives one thing to know heading into Washington's playoff game.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco highlights Rodney Harrison believing Antonio Gibson could be a Top-5 running back.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey looks at how to rattle Tom Brady.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay looks at how Tampa Bay's last three losses provide a formula for Washington.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker takes a look inside Washington's matchup with Tampa Bay. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at how Washington's offense and Scott Turner have grown this season. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times' Dispatch's Michael Phillips also writes about Bruce Arians and Ron Rivera leading the charge to create a more inclusive NFL.

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes about the key to stopping Tom Brady.

-- The Washington Times' Andy Kostka writes about quarterbacks Alex Smith and Tom Brady.

