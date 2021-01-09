Wake Up Washington 1/9: Why Not Us?

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about the friendship Alex Smith and a soldier formed during a shared journey.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala teamed up to preview the Washington-Tampa playoff game.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Washington's pass rush taking on Tom Brady.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter provides the latest on Alex Smith, Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Washington's pass rush has a tough task in facing Tom Brady.