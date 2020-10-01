News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 10/1: Looking Back At Dontrelle Inman's Journey To Washington

Oct 01, 2020 at 11:27 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Inman092720

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Oct. 1 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes about how the Washington Football Team has received almost 9,000 submissions as part of renaming process.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Dwayne Haskins evaluation of his own Week 3 performance.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also writes about how important Tim Settle will be for Washington's defensive line.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux explains how Dwayne Haskins is planning on moving on from Sunday's performance.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing delves into Ron Rivera's play calling. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Dontrelle Inamn's journey and how he got to where he is now. (Subscriptions)

