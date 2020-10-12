News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 10/12: Alex Smith Returns

Oct 12, 2020 at 10:22 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

10-11-20_vsRams-45
Quarterback Alex Smith prepares to make a pass during the Washington Football Team's 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 11, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives his review of the Washington secondary's performance.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about Alex Smith's remarkable comeback.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his four takeaways after Washington's Week 5 loss.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala recaps Washington's loss against the LA Rams.

-- ESPN's Jeremy Willis writes about social medias reaction to Alex Smith's return.

-- ESPN's John Keim continues his story on how Alex Smith was able to complete his comeback

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco recounts Alex Smith's uncertainty about playing a real game.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Tress Way setting a franchise record.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Alex Smith's wife's reaction to him taking the field.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker recaps Kyle Allen's Week 5 performance. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing writes about Alex Smith's return to the NFL. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras also writes about Alex Smith's return while recapping the game. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras gives his perspective on Washington's defense. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond-Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips recaps Washington's Week 5 loss.

