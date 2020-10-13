News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 10/13: One Last Look Back On The Rams

Oct 13, 2020 at 11:13 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about Elizabeth Smith trying to comprehend Alex Smith's confounding comeback.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports that Kyle Allen is the starting quarterback heading into Week 6.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his analysis on Washington's game against the Rams.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about the performance of Washington's secondary.

-- ESPN's Jeremy Willis writes about social medias reaction to Alex Smith's return.

-- ESPN's John Keim continues his story on how Alex Smith was able to complete his comeback

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his take on Washington's secondary.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco highlights Nate Burleson having Alex Smith as the Comeback Player of the Year "right now."

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock looks at how Washington's offense performed with Kyle Allen at quarterback. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing writes about the top players in the 2021 draft class. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras also writes about Alex Smith's return while recapping the game. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that Ron Rivera saw enough Sunday to stick with Kyle Allen. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras reports on Barack Obama congratulating Alex Smith on his return. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond-Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Kyle Allen remaining Washington's starting quarterback.

