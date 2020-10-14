Wake Up Washington 10/14: On To New York

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about Elizabeth Smith trying to comprehend Alex Smith's confounding comeback.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports that Kyle Allen is the starting quarterback heading into Week 6.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about the performance of Washington's secondary.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also empties his notebook following Week 5.

-- ESPN's David Purdum writes about Alex Smith being favored to win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

-- ESPN's John Keim continues his story on how Alex Smith was able to complete his comeback

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about how WFT's 'Turnout Tuesday' event saved the day for several VA voters

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey provides a statistical look at Washington's first five games.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock looks at how Washington's offense performed with Kyle Allen at quarterback. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing writes about the top players in the 2021 draft class. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras also writes about Alex Smith's return while recapping the game.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that Ron Rivera saw enough Sunday to stick with Kyle Allen.