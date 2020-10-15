Wake Up Washington 10/15: Brandon Scherff Nears Return

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Dwayne Haskins missing practice due to illness and Rivera's commitment to the young QB.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen blogs about Alex Smith not wanting to scare Dak Prescott after seeing his injury.
-- ESPN's John Keim analyzes the quarterback situation in Washington.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his take on who Washington should look at if they lose to the Giants.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about why Rivera picked Washington over the Giants.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about how Ron Rivera isn't giving up on Haskins.
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about Brandon Scherff practicing for the first time since knee injury.
-- The Richmond-Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Kyle Allen's statement on playing smarter. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com: