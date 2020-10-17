Wake Up Washington 10/17: Previewing Week 6

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier previews Week 6.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about how Washington is ready to take a shot at the NFC East division crown.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala highlights the brace that allows Alex Smith to play football.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also writes about the Washington Football Team hiring Julie Andreef Jensen as the Senior Vice Preisdent of External Engagement and Communication.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that past Comeback Player of the Year award winners describe Alex Smith as the true definition of a comeback player.
-- ESPN's John Keim analyzes the quarterback situation in Washington.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Brandon Scherff being activated off Injured Reserve.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reports that Dwayne Haskins Jr. is back at practice.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey provides one number to know for Washington's road meeting with Giants.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker previews Week 6 against the Giants. (Subscription)
The Washington Football team held practice at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Oct. 16, 2020. (Photos courtesy of Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)
Advertising
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com: