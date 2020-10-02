News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 10/2: Gearing Up For The Ravens

Oct 02, 2020 at 10:11 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

wake-up-washington-100220
Safety Troy Apke makes a play on the ball during Washington Football Team practice on Oct. 1, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Oct. 2 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

PHOTOS: Ravens Practice Week 10/1

The Washington Football team held practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Oct. 1, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes about how the Washington Football Team has received almost 9,000 submissions as part of renaming process.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that Ron Rivera's "cutoff point" for Dwayne Haskins might be less of a threat and more of a challenge.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala explains the significance of Ron Rivera missing part of Thursday's practice.

-- ESPN's John Keim explains how Dwayne Haskins can bounce back going forward.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Ron Rivera and the offensive coaches meeting with Dwayne Haskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about how Dwayne Haskins has shown growth in the red zone.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Torrey Smith saying that Terry McLaurin's wide receiver type is Marcus Peters' "kryptonite."

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker previews Week 4. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig empties his notebook ahead of Washington's matchup with the Ravens. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Dontrelle Inman's journey and how he got to where he is now. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips also profiles defensive tackle Tim Settle. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington Football Team To Host Breast Cancer Awareness Game On October 4th At FedExField Against The Baltimore Ravens, Presented By Inova Schar Cancer Institute

-- Washington Football Daily 10/1: How Facing Kyler Murray Will Help Washington Defend Lamar Jackson

-- President's Weekly Brief: Trust The (Naming) Process

-- Washington Football Daily 9/30: Ron Rivera Believes Montez Sweat Will Be 'A Force To Be Reckoned With'

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Bests The Ravens An Overtime Thriller

-- Washington Salute Set To Kick Off Touching Base Tour Presented By GEICO Military

-- Here's How Dwayne Haskins Can Take Advantage Of The Ravens' Pass Defense

-- Washington Football Team Vs. Ravens Preview: The Battle Of The Beltway

-- Washington Football Daily 9/29: Jennifer King, Callie Brownson And Sarah Thomas Make NFL History

-- Washington Football Team Places Matt Ioannidis On Injured Reserve

-- Washington Football Daily 9/28: Ron Rivera Has Been 'Very Pleased' With The Rookie Class So Far

-- Ron Rivera Will Continue To Put His Trust In Dwayne Haskins

-- NFC East Roundup: Looking At Where Washington Stands After Week 3

