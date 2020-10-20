News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 10/20: Evaluating Kyle Allen's Performance

Oct 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Quarterback Kyle Allen rolls out during the Washington Football Team's game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2020. (Josh Lobel/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier looks at what the numbers say about Ron Rivera's in-game coaching decisions against the Giants.

-- The Washington Post's Sally Jenkins writes that Ron Rivera has a vision, and it's bigger than a two-point conversion.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington's Week 6 loss to the New York Giants.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter give his analysis on Ron Rivera's decision to convert a two-point conversion.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter also writes about how Sunday's bold call fits Washington's top priority.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen lists four takeaways from Washington's 20-19 loss to the Giants.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Washington shows resolve but still falls short against the Giants.

-- ESPN's John Keim also evaluates Kyle Allen's performance.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes about Ron Rivera Rivera calling Ryan Kerrigan 'very valuable' for young Washington players.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay delves into whether Kyle Allen missed some deep throws against the Giants.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey compares the team's results to its expectations through six weeks.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also provides three reasons why he thinks Ron Rivera's decision to try a two-point conversion was the right one.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes that Kyle Allen showed heart Sunday but also some room for improvement.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his take on what a loss to the Giants means for Washington. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock gives some analysis on what Kyle Allen can do to eliminate turnovers. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about Kendall Fuller finding himself in his second stint with Washington. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times Matthew Paras goes inside Washington's decision to go for two against the Giants. (Subscription)

