News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 10/21: The Start Of Dallas Week

Oct 21, 2020 at 10:21 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Head coach Ron Rivera surveys one of the Washington Football Team's practices. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)
Head coach Ron Rivera surveys one of the Washington Football Team's practices. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier opens up his notebook about Washington's receiving group.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on how Rivera's bold call fits Washington's top priority.

-- ESPN's John Keim also evaluates Kyle Allen's performance.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his opinion on why each team in the NFC East will and won't win the division.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about how the Cowboy's defense is getting a key player back ahead of Sunday's matchup.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock gives some analysis on what Kyle Allen can do to eliminate turnovers. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about Kendall Fuller finding himself in his second stint with Washington. (Subscription)

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- WFT Daily: Cam Sims Reacts To Catching First-Career TD

-- NFC East Teams Still Fighting For Position After Week 6

-- Wake Up Washington 10/20: Evaluating Kyle Allen's Performance

-- President's Weekly Brief: Leadership Requires Decisiveness; Kittens Invade FedExField

-- WFT Daily: Kendall Fuller's Answered Prayer

-- Rivera's Gambles Represent Big-Picture Philosophy

-- Wake Up Washington 10/19: Looking Back At Week 6

What's Trending In @WashingtonNFL Nation:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 10/20: Evaluating Kyle Allen's Performance

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/19: Looking Back At Week 6

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/18: On The Road To MetLife Stadium

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/17: Previewing Week 6

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/16: Fighting For Position In The Division

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/15: Brandon Scherff Nears Return

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/14: On To New York

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/13: One Last Look Back On The Rams

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/12: Alex Smith Returns

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/11: Kyle Allen Makes His Washington Debut

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/10: Looking At Kyle Allen's Impact On The Offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Advertising