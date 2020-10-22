News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 10/22: Delving Into The NFC East

Oct 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Defensive end Chase Young pressures quarterback Daniel Jones during the Washington Football Team's game against the New York Giants on Oct. 18, 2020.

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier opens up his notebook about Washington's receiving group.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on how Rivera's bold call fits Washington's top priority.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also recaps Ron Rivera's comments on Kyle Allen.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen and Neil Greenberg team up to discuss if five wins can win the NFC East.

-- ESPN's John Keim evaluates Kyle Allen's performance.

-- ESPN's John Keim also writes that Ron Rivera is gambling that his moves will pay off for Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler provides seven targets if Washington gets aggressive at the trade deadline.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler also explains the impact Alex Smith has had on Kyle Allen.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey introduces fans to Washington's Week 7 wide receivers.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also gives his opinion on why each team in the NFC East will and won't win the division.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Kyle Allen's comments regarding the team's record and the NFC East.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock gives some analysis on what Kyle Allen can do to eliminate turnovers. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock also provides his observations from Washington's loss to the Giants. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips ponders who will win the NFC East. (Subscription)

