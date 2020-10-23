Wake Up Washington 10/23: Ron Rivera Is Trusting His Gut

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2020.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes that Ron Rivera will trust his gut on making big decisions.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter gives his perspective on the rivalry between Washington and Dallas.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also recaps Ron Rivera's comments on Kyle Allen.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen and Neil Greenberg team up to discuss if five wins can win the NFC East.
-- ESPN's John Keim evaluates Kyle Allen's performance.
-- ESPN's John Keim also writes that Ron Rivera is gambling that his moves will pay off for Washington.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Wormeli highlights what ESPN analyst Mina Kimes thinks about the Washington Football Team.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on what Landon Collins thinks about his tackling.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey introduces fans to Washington's Week 7 wide receivers.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also gives his opinion on why each team in the NFC East will and won't win the division.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Kyle Allen's comments regarding the team's record and the NFC East.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker takes a look at Washington's chances against the Cowboys. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig asks what Washington should do at the trade deadline. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips ponders who will win the NFC East. (Subscription)
