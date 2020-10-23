News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 10/23: Ron Rivera Is Trusting His Gut

Oct 23, 2020 at 11:28 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes that Ron Rivera will trust his gut on making big decisions.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter gives his perspective on the rivalry between Washington and Dallas.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also recaps Ron Rivera's comments on Kyle Allen.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen and Neil Greenberg team up to discuss if five wins can win the NFC East.

-- ESPN's John Keim evaluates Kyle Allen's performance.

-- ESPN's John Keim also writes that Ron Rivera is gambling that his moves will pay off for Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Wormeli highlights what ESPN analyst Mina Kimes thinks about the Washington Football Team.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on what Landon Collins thinks about his tackling.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey introduces fans to Washington's Week 7 wide receivers.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also gives his opinion on why each team in the NFC East will and won't win the division.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Kyle Allen's comments regarding the team's record and the NFC East.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker takes a look at Washington's chances against the Cowboys. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig asks what Washington should do at the trade deadline. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips ponders who will win the NFC East. (Subscription)

