Wake Up Washington 10/27: Ron Rivera Celebrates Last Cancer Treatment

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey dives into Jack Del Rio's words on Chase Young.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his three takeaways from Washington's win.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler gives more perspective on Del Rio's thoughts on Jon Bostic's hit.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker looks at how Scott Turner did more with less on offense. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that Ron Rivera is keeping the bonds tight on Washington's team. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about Rivera completing his cancer treatments. (Subscription)