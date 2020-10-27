News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 10/27: Ron Rivera Celebrates Last Cancer Treatment

Oct 27, 2020 at 10:02 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

WUW10:27

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes on Ron Rivera's final cancer treatment.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives more information on Jon Bostic's hit.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his opinion on the good and bad of Sunday's game.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Foriter also writes on Antonio Gibson's and Logan Thomas's performance on Sunday.

--The Washington Post's Jerry Brewer gives his perspective on the Washington Football Team's performance as a whole.

-- ESPN's John Keim also writes on Ron Rivera's final treatment.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey dives into Jack Del Rio's words on Chase Young.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his three takeaways from Washington's win.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler gives more perspective on Del Rio's thoughts on Jon Bostic's hit.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker looks at how Scott Turner did more with less on offense. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that Ron Rivera is keeping the bonds tight on Washington's team. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about Rivera completing his cancer treatments. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Mathew Paras gives more insight on Jon Bostic's hit. (Subscription)

