Wake Up Washington 10/28: Bye Week Progress Report

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier provides five early-season lessons about the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Landon Collins being placed on Injured Reserve.
--The Washington Post's Jerry Brewer gives his perspective on the Washington Football Team's performance as a whole.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about the team's excitement for Antonio Gibson.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey grades Washington's offense through seven weeks.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux recaps Morgan Moses' comments about this locker room being different.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Holmer writes that changes in bye week due to COVID-19 not a problem for Terry McLaurin.
-- NBC Sports Washington's James Scibilia ponders what Washington should do at the trade deadline.
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock does a film breakdown of Antonio Gibson's career performance. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock also delves into Scott Turner's play calling against the Cowboys. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker looks at how Scott Turner did more with less on offense. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that Ron Rivera is keeping the bonds tight on Washington's team. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times' Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Terry McLaurin's leadership. (Subscription)
Check out photos of the Washington Football Team from its Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photos courtesy of Alexander Jonesi/NFL, Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team and Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)
