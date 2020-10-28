Wake Up Washington 10/28: Bye Week Progress Report

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier provides five early-season lessons about the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Landon Collins being placed on Injured Reserve.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about the team's excitement for Antonio Gibson.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey grades Washington's offense through seven weeks.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux recaps Morgan Moses' comments about this locker room being different.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Holmer writes that changes in bye week due to COVID-19 not a problem for Terry McLaurin.

-- NBC Sports Washington's James Scibilia ponders what Washington should do at the trade deadline.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock also delves into Scott Turner's play calling against the Cowboys. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker looks at how Scott Turner did more with less on offense. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that Ron Rivera is keeping the bonds tight on Washington's team. (Subscription)