Wake Up Washington 10/28: Bye Week Progress Report

Oct 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Running back Antonio Gibson (left) and tight end Logan Thomas celebrate a big run from Gibson during the Washington Football Team's win over the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 25, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier provides five early-season lessons about the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Landon Collins being placed on Injured Reserve.

--The Washington Post's Jerry Brewer gives his perspective on the Washington Football Team's performance as a whole.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about the team's excitement for Antonio Gibson.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey grades Washington's offense through seven weeks.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux recaps Morgan Moses' comments about this locker room being different.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Holmer writes that changes in bye week due to COVID-19 not a problem for Terry McLaurin.

-- NBC Sports Washington's James Scibilia ponders what Washington should do at the trade deadline.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock does a film breakdown of Antonio Gibson's career performance. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock also delves into Scott Turner's play calling against the Cowboys. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker looks at how Scott Turner did more with less on offense. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that Ron Rivera is keeping the bonds tight on Washington's team. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times' Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Terry McLaurin's leadership. (Subscription)

FEATURED PHOTOS: Week 7 - Cowboys

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team from its Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photos courtesy of Alexander Jonesi/NFL, Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team and Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

practice-10212020-ef-31
1 / 20
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
practice-10212020-ef-17
2 / 20
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
practice-10212020-ef-8
3 / 20
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
practice-10212020-ef-10
4 / 20
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
10252020-cowboys
5 / 20
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
vcowboys-ef-4
6 / 20
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
PSX_20201025_125913
7 / 20
10-25-20_vsCowboys-19
8 / 20
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
vcowboys-ef-23
9 / 20
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
vcowboys-ef-27
10 / 20
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
vcowboys-ef-26
11 / 20
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
vcowboys-ef-15
12 / 20
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
vcowboys-ef-7
13 / 20
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
PSX_20201025_140450
14 / 20
10-25-20_vsCowboys-43
15 / 20
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
PSX_20201025_132844
16 / 20
Alexander Jonesi/NFL
10-25-20_vsCowboys-38
17 / 20
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
_GC47608
18 / 20
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
_GC47595
19 / 20
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
10-25-20_vsCowboys-21
20 / 20
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team

