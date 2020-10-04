News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 10/4: The Team Is Back At FedExField For Week 4

Oct 04, 2020 at 11:17 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives a preview of Washington's Week 4 matchup.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about the development of Lamar Jackson and Dwayne Haskins.

-- ESPN writes about what to be on the look out for today's game.

-- ESPN's John Keim explains how Dwayne Haskins can bounce back going forward.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his three predictions for Sunday's game.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock previews the battle of the beltway matchup. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker previews Week 4. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig empties his notebook ahead of Washington's matchup with the Ravens. (Subscription)

