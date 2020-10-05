Wake Up Washington 10/5: Recapping The Ravens' Game

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen provides four takeaways from Washington's 31-17 loss to the Ravens.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter delves into Dwayne Haskins' performance against the Ravens.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes how one drive showed Washington rookie Antonio Gibson's progress and future potential.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala recaps Washington's Week 4 defeat.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Dwayne Haskins' showing against the Ravens.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Washington's Ron Rivera plans to keep coaching through the final 3 weeks of his cancer treatments.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Washington's rebuilding process.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about the defense's recent struggles.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that "situational awareness" is the latest Ron Rivera challenge to Dwayne Haskins. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about Ron Rivera during Sunday's game. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's David Aldridge writes about Ron Rivera's ongoing cancer battle. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes about Dwayne Haskins' performance against the Ravens.
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes that Washington players marvel at Ron Rivera's toughness as he coaches through cancer. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips also writes that for the first time in his football career, Dwayne Haskins is learning how much he has to learn. (Subscription)
