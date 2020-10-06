News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 10/6: Evaluating Dwayne Haskins' Progress

Oct 06, 2020 at 11:48 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier empties his notebook on Dwayne Haskins' progress and Landon Collins' missed tackles.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Ron Rivera's intentions to continue coaching through his treatment.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen looks at the "Coach's Corner" and Terry McLaurin's success.

-- ESPN's team reporters look at each team in the NFC East.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Washington's Ron Rivera plans to keep coaching through the final 3 weeks of his cancer treatments.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Chris Cooley's assessment of Dwayne Haskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also writes about the outlook of Washington's next four games.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey lists three areas Washington need to improve in after one quarter of the season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux asks if Terry McLaurin is getting the national attention he deserves.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock examines Dwayne Haskins' missed opportunities against the Ravens. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that "situational awareness" is the latest Ron Rivera challenge to Dwayne Haskins. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about Ron Rivera during Sunday's game. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes about the state of the NFC East after one quarter of the season. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips looks at how good Washington's defense really is. (Subscription)

