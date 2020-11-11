Wake Up Washington 11/11: Honoring Our Veterans

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier analyzes Washington's performance against the Giants.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen takes a deeper dive into Washington's loss to the Giants.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington hiring Andre Chambers as the team's Chief People Officer.

-- ESPN's John Keim reports that Alex Smith will start next week after Kyle Allen dislocated his ankle.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey revisits Washington's decision to cut Adrian Peterson.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing details the interactions between Washington's coaches and players with reporters over virtual meetings. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock believes Alex Smith shows promise despite three interceptions against the Giants. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras shares Alex Smith's and Rivera's words of positivity with Walter Reed vets.