News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 11/13: Turning The Attention To The Lions

Nov 13, 2020 at 01:22 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW111320
The Washington Football Team's defense celebrates a play during its game against the New York Giants. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that Alex Smith is the NFL's best story, but Washington's next few weeks are about Dwayne Haskins.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala dives into how Alex Smith starting will impact the offense as a whole.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier empties his notebook entering Week 10.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports that Alex Smith being Washington's starting quarterback could help Dwayne Haskins Jr.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that for Washington Football Team QB Alex Smith, returning to the lineup is just another comeback.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes that Chase Young respects Adrian Peterson but doesn't fear him.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux highlights the matchup between Terry McLaurin and Jeff Okudah.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about Morgan Moses nearly retired from the NFL after his father died.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker dives into Alex Smith making his first start in two seasons. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing also empties his Washington Football Team notebook. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock believes Alex Smith shows promise despite three interceptions against the Giants. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock also delves into why Washington's run defense struggled against the Giants. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Washington playing Adrian Peterson. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Alex Smith's comfortability in Scott Turner's offense.

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington Vs. Lions Preview: Next Stop, Motor City

-- Assessing Washington's Draft Class Midway Through The Season

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Darrell Green's Walk-Off Interception Against Detroit

-- Here's What Alex Smith Adds To Washington's Offense

-- Washington Football Team Hosts Salute To Service Game Presented By USAA

-- Salute To Service: Ron Rivera and Alex Smith Sit Down With Walter Reed Patients

-- Wake Up Washington 11/11: Honoring Our Veterans

-- WFT Daily: It's All About Gap Control

-- NFC East Remains Up For Grabs Midway Through The Season

-- President's Weekly Brief: We Could All Learn Something From Terry McLaurin

-- WFT Daily: Rivera's Reasons For Optimism

-- Alex Smith Takes Another Step As Washington's Starting Quarterback

-- Washington Signs WR Jeff Badet, Releases WR Tony Brown

-- Given The Opportunity, Cam Sims Has A Breakout Game For Washington

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 11/12: The Return Of Bryce Love

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 11/11: Honoring Our Veterans

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
news

Wake Up Washington 11/10: Another Quarterback Shake Up

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
news

Wake Up Washington 11/9: Recapping The Giants' Game

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
news

Wake Up Washington 11/8: Welcoming Fans Back To FedExField

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020
news

Wake Up Washington 11/6: Fine-Tuning The Defense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
news

Wake Up Washington 11/5: Looking Ahead To The Giants

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
news

Wake Up Washington 11/4: A Silent Trade Deadline

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
news

Wake Up Washington 11/2: Back To Work

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
news

Wake Up Washington 10/28: Bye Week Progress Report

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
news

Wake Up Washington 10/27: Ron Rivera Celebrates Last Cancer Treatment

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

Advertising