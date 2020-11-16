Wake Up Washington 11/16: Analyzing Alex Smith's Career Performance

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen provides four takeaways from Washington's loss to the Lions.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter's writes that Alex Smith has been a miracle for Washington. He could be the team's future, too.

-- The Washington's Post Nicki Jhabvala recaps Washington's 30-27 loss to the Lions.

-- The Washington's Post Sam Fortier writes about Chase Young taking ownership of "rookie mistake" that set up Detroit's game-winner.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Alex Smith's heroics were not enough in a frustrating Washington loss.