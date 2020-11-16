News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 11/16: Analyzing Alex Smith's Career Performance

Nov 16, 2020 at 10:30 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

wake-up-washington-111620
Quarterback Alex Smith set career highs in completions (38), attempts (55) and yards (390) in the Washington Football Team's 30-27 loss to the Detroit Lions on Nov. 15, 2020. (Zack Silver/NFL)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

PHOTOS: Week 10 - Washington vs. Lions, Game Action

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions. (Photos courtesy of Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team, Zack Silver/NFL and Troy Anderson/NFL)

Antonio Gibson celebrates after a five-yard touchdown run that helped the Washington Football Team tied the score. (Zack Silver/NFL)
17 / 20

Antonio Gibson celebrates after a five-yard touchdown run that helped the Washington Football Team tied the score. (Zack Silver/NFL)

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen provides four takeaways from Washington's loss to the Lions.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter's writes that Alex Smith has been a miracle for Washington. He could be the team's future, too.

-- The Washington's Post Nicki Jhabvala recaps Washington's 30-27 loss to the Lions.

-- The Washington's Post Sam Fortier writes about Chase Young taking ownership of "rookie mistake" that set up Detroit's game-winner.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Alex Smith's heroics were not enough in a frustrating Washington loss.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Alex Smith's future in Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey believes that what Chase Young did after his costly penalty is worth highlighting.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about where Washington is now and where it needs to get to. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about Alex Smith's career game vs. Detroit. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock dives into the big plays Washington's defense allowed Sunday.(Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips contemplates Washington's future. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Thom Loverro writes about what Alex Smith's inspiring comeback means for his opponents.

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes about Alex Smith's fight is helping a young team grow.

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Last-Second Loss To The Lions

-- Game Balls: 3 Standout Players In Washington's Loss To The Lions

-- Washington Falls Short Against The Lions Despite 21-Point Comeback

-- Washington-Lions Monday Stats Pack

-- 3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Lions

