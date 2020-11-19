News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 11/19: Alex Smith Reflects On 2-Year Comeback

Nov 19, 2020 at 10:20 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

PHOTOS: Bengals Practice Week 11/18

The Washington Football team held practice at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Nov. 18, 2020. (Photos courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team and Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala gives her perspective on what Washington's best chance to turn things around is.

-- ESPN's Jeff Legwold provides his rookie rankings 10 weeks into the season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about how Ron Rivera notices Joe Burrow's charisma.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey wants fans to consider this about Washington's run game.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also reports on Alex Smith's feelings two years after his injury.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown writes that Ron Rivera believes Joe Burrow is "the real deal."

-- NBC Sports Washington's Michael DePrisco wonders if Alex Smith could serve as the bridge to a young quarterback.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock also delves into whether Cam Sims can establish himself as a starting wide receiver. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras reports on changes with Washington's tackle depth after Geron Christian is moved to Injured Reserve.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras also dives into Washington seeking consistency from the linebackers.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about Alex Smith continuing to check off boxes two years after injury.

Related Content

