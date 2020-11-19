Wake Up Washington 11/19: Alex Smith Reflects On 2-Year Comeback

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
The Washington Football team held practice at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Nov. 18, 2020. (Photos courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team and Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)
Advertising
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala gives her perspective on what Washington's best chance to turn things around is.
-- ESPN's Jeff Legwold provides his rookie rankings 10 weeks into the season.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about how Ron Rivera notices Joe Burrow's charisma.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey wants fans to consider this about Washington's run game.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also reports on Alex Smith's feelings two years after his injury.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown writes that Ron Rivera believes Joe Burrow is "the real deal."
-- NBC Sports Washington's Michael DePrisco wonders if Alex Smith could serve as the bridge to a young quarterback.
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock also delves into whether Cam Sims can establish himself as a starting wide receiver. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras reports on changes with Washington's tackle depth after Geron Christian is moved to Injured Reserve.
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras also dives into Washington seeking consistency from the linebackers.
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about Alex Smith continuing to check off boxes two years after injury.
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- Statement From The Washington Football Team On This Sunday's Game Against The Cincinnati Bengals At FedExField