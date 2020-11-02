News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 11/2: Back To Work

Nov 02, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW110220

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on updates regarding the trade deadline.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes Jon Bostic's hit on Andy Dalton.

--The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about five things we've learned about Washington through eight weeks.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about the team's excitement for Antonio Gibson.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay lists four encouraging stats for the Washington Football Team.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker looks at what moves Washington could make for the next nine games. (Subscription)

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- President's Weekly Brief: Why We Can't 'Stick To Sports'

-- 5 Things We've Learned About Washington Entering The Bye Week

-- Top 10 Quotes: Bye Week

-- Washington Football Bye Week Superlatives

-- Washington's Top 5 Plays So Far This Season

-- WFT Daily: Logan Thomas' Growing Potential

-- Landon Collins Suffers Season-Ending Achilles Injury

-- Division Battles Shake Up NFC East

-- WFT Daily: Meet The NFL's Best Passing Defense

-- Washington Sets New Standard in Win Over Dallas

-- Cole Holcomb Shines In Return To FedExField

What's Trending In @WashingtonNFL Nation:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 10/28: Bye Week Progress Report

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
news

Wake Up Washington 10/27: Ron Rivera Celebrates Last Cancer Treatment

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
news

Wake Up Washington 10/26: It's Victory Monday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/25: Previewing The Cowboys

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/24: Ron Rivera Nears The End Of His Cancer Fight

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/23: Ron Rivera Is Trusting His Gut

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/22: Delving Into The NFC East

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/21: The Start Of Dallas Week

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/20: Evaluating Kyle Allen's Performance

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/19: Looking Back At Week 6

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/18: On The Road To MetLife Stadium

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

Advertising