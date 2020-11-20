Wake Up Washington 11/20: More Possible Position Switches

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier highlights how Isaiah Wright beat the odds as an undrafted rookie in an unusual offseaon.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on the possibility of Morgan Moses playing left tackle against the Bengals.

-- The Washington Post's Jake Russell writes about Washington wearing its throwback uniforms against the Bengals.

-- ESPN's John Keim talks with team president Jason Wright about a bevy of topics.

-- ESPN's Jeff Legwold provides his rookie rankings 10 weeks into the season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Terry McLaurin remembering the Dwayne Haskins and Joe Burrow battle for the starting quarterback at Ohio State.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey gives two players who may be in different roles against the Bengals.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also reports on Alex Smith's feelings two years after his injury.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown writes that Ron Rivera believes Joe Burrow is "the real deal."

-- NBC Sports Washington's Michael DePrisco wonders if Alex Smith could serve as the bridge to a young quarterback.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes that J.D. McKissic is much more than a third-down running back. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras reports on changes with Washington's tackle depth after Geron Christian is moved to Injured Reserve.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras also dives into Washington seeking consistency from the linebackers.