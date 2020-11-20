News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 11/20: More Possible Position Switches

Nov 20, 2020
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier highlights how Isaiah Wright beat the odds as an undrafted rookie in an unusual offseaon.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on the possibility of Morgan Moses playing left tackle against the Bengals.

-- The Washington Post's Jake Russell writes about Washington wearing its throwback uniforms against the Bengals.

-- ESPN's John Keim talks with team president Jason Wright about a bevy of topics.

-- ESPN's Jeff Legwold provides his rookie rankings 10 weeks into the season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Terry McLaurin remembering the Dwayne Haskins and Joe Burrow battle for the starting quarterback at Ohio State.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey gives two players who may be in different roles against the Bengals.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also reports on Alex Smith's feelings two years after his injury.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown writes that Ron Rivera believes Joe Burrow is "the real deal."

-- NBC Sports Washington's Michael DePrisco wonders if Alex Smith could serve as the bridge to a young quarterback.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes that J.D. McKissic is much more than a third-down running back. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras reports on changes with Washington's tackle depth after Geron Christian is moved to Injured Reserve.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras also dives into Washington seeking consistency from the linebackers.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about Alex Smith continuing to check off boxes two years after injury.

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington Vs. Bengals Preview: Offense Looks To Stay On Track

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Sean Taylor's Playoff-Sealing Fumble Return

-- WFT Daily: Stayin' Alive (On Third Down)

-- WFT Daily: Young WRs Come Alive With Smith At QB

-- Assessing Washington's Free Agent Signings

-- Washington Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

-- President's Weekly Brief: Next Player Up

-- A Pro Bowl Season Is Brewing For Terry McLaurin

-- Statement From The Washington Football Team On This Sunday's Game Against The Cincinnati Bengals At FedExField

-- 3 Reasons For Washington's Slow Starts This Season

-- Snap Counts: Washington-Lions, Week 10

-- Washington-Lions Monday Stats Pack

-- Game Balls: 3 Standout Players In Washington's Loss To The Lions

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Last-Second Loss To The Lions

-- WFT Daily: Stop Doubting Alex Smith

-- Washington Falls Short Against The Lions Despite 21-Point Comeback

Wake Up Washington 11/19: Alex Smith Reflects On 2-Year Comeback

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 11/18: Gibson, Young Among ESPN's Top 10 Rookies

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 11/17: A Moment Of Reflection Before Bengals Week

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 11/16: Analyzing Alex Smith's Career Performance

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 11/15: Previewing Washington's Week 10 Matchup

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 11/14: Alex Smith Prepares For First Start In Nearly 2 Years

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 11/13: Turning The Attention To The Lions

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 11/12: The Return Of Bryce Love

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 11/11: Honoring Our Veterans

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
Wake Up Washington 11/10: Another Quarterback Shake Up

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
Wake Up Washington 11/9: Recapping The Giants' Game

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

