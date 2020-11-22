News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 11/22: Gear Up For Gameday

Nov 22, 2020 at 10:57 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Image from iOS (41)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

PHOTOS: Bengals Practice Week 11/20

The Washington Football team held practice at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Nov. 20, 2020. (Photos courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team and Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

20201120-GMC_3437
1 / 29
20201120-GMC_3590-Edit
2 / 29
20201120-GMC_3572
3 / 29
_GC42076
4 / 29
_GC42094
5 / 29
GC3_3106
6 / 29
GC3_3102
7 / 29
20201120-GMC_3868
8 / 29
20201120-GMC_3736
9 / 29
20201120-GMC_3780
10 / 29
20201120-GMC_3826
11 / 29
20201120-GMC_3754
12 / 29
20201120-GMC_3654
13 / 29
20201120-GMC_3643
14 / 29
20201120-GMC_3520
15 / 29
20201120-GMC_3795
16 / 29
20201120-GMC_3500
17 / 29
_GC41995
18 / 29
20201120-GMC_3564
19 / 29
_GC42143
20 / 29
20201120-GMC_3482
21 / 29
_GC42151
22 / 29
_GC42197
23 / 29
20201120-GMC_3449
24 / 29
_GC42217
25 / 29
_GC42165
26 / 29
_GC42131
27 / 29
_GC42137
28 / 29
_GC42092
29 / 29

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala teamed up to report on the promotion of linebacker Cole Luke.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier highlights how Isaiah Wright beat the odds as an undrafted rookie in an unusual offseaon.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on the possibility of Morgan Moses playing left tackle against the Bengals.

-- The Washington Post's Thomas Boswell examines Chase Young's rookie campaign.

-- The Washington Post's Jake Russell writes about Washington wearing its throwback uniforms against the Bengals.

-- ESPN's staff writers preview Washington's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

-- ESPN's John Keim talks with team president Jason Wright about a bevy of topics.

-- ESPN's Jeff Legwold provides his rookie rankings 10 weeks into the season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay provides three predictions for Washington's game against the Bengals.

Related Links

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey gives one number to know ahead of Sunday's game.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also gives two players who may be in different roles against the Bengals.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Terry McLaurin remembering the Dwayne Haskins and Joe Burrow quarterback battle at Ohio State.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown writes that Ron Rivera believes Joe Burrow is "the real deal."

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker also previews Week 11. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about the top 2 picks facing off Sunday. (Subscription)

2020PregameLive_TitleSlate+Medliminal

Washington Football Team vs Cincinnati Bengals

Coming off a last-second loss to the Detroit Lions, the Washington Football Team will return to FedExField to play the Cincinnati Bengals. Catch the Pregame LIVE Show for live coverage, news, and analysis of Washington vs Bengals.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington Salute & USAA Honor Information Technician Chief Petty Officer Michael Popo and Petty Officer Porscha Mercado in Week Eleven Salute to Service Moment

-- Fantasy Spotlight: Alex Smith Is Primed For Another Big Game

-- Washington Signs S Cole Luke; Elevates Two Players From Practice Squad

-- 3 Keys For Washington Entering Its Week 11 Matchup Vs. The Bengals

-- WFT Daily: To The Left, To The Left

-- Washington Vs. Bengals Preview: Offense Looks To Stay On Track

-- Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Bengals, Week 11

-- Washington's Pass Rush Is Set Up To Hound Joe Burrow

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Sean Taylor's Playoff-Sealing Fumble Return

-- WFT Daily: Stayin' Alive (On Third Down)

-- WFT Daily: Young WRs Come Alive With Smith At QB

-- Assessing Washington's Free Agent Signings

-- Washington Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

-- President's Weekly Brief: Next Player Up

-- A Pro Bowl Season Is Brewing For Terry McLaurin

-- Statement From The Washington Football Team On This Sunday's Game Against The Cincinnati Bengals At FedExField

-- 3 Reasons For Washington's Slow Starts This Season

-- WFT Daily: Stop Doubting Alex Smith

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 11/21: Chase Young Vs. Joe Burrow

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 11/20: More Possible Position Switches

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 11/19: Alex Smith Reflects On 2-Year Comeback

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 11/18: Gibson, Young Among ESPN's Top 10 Rookies

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 11/17: A Moment Of Reflection Before Bengals Week

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 11/16: Analyzing Alex Smith's Career Performance

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 11/15: Previewing Washington's Week 10 Matchup

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 11/14: Alex Smith Prepares For First Start In Nearly 2 Years

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 11/13: Turning The Attention To The Lions

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 11/12: The Return Of Bryce Love

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 11/11: Honoring Our Veterans

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

Advertising