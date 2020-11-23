News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 11/23: Feeling Good On Victory Monday

Nov 23, 2020 at 10:53 AM
WUW112320
Chase Young dances between plays against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

PHOTOS: Week 11 - Washington vs. Bengals

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photos courtesy of Alexander Jonesi/NFL, Elijah Walter Griffin Sr/Washington Football Team and Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

PSX_20201122_132605
1 / 81
Image from iOS (2)
2 / 81
Image from iOS (1)
3 / 81
Image from iOS (4)
4 / 81
Image from iOS (3)
5 / 81
Image from iOS
6 / 81
Image from iOS (5)
7 / 81
GC3_3866
8 / 81
_GC42773
9 / 81
_GC42593
10 / 81
_GC42614
11 / 81
_GC42712
12 / 81
_GC42797
13 / 81
Image from iOS (7)
14 / 81
Image from iOS (6)
15 / 81
Image from iOS (34)
16 / 81
Image from iOS (33)
17 / 81
Image from iOS (15)
18 / 81
Image from iOS (8)
19 / 81
Image from iOS (9)
20 / 81
Image from iOS (13)
21 / 81
Image from iOS (18)
22 / 81
Image from iOS (12)
23 / 81
Image from iOS (10)
24 / 81
Image from iOS (11)
25 / 81
Image from iOS (14)
26 / 81
Image from iOS (16)
27 / 81
Image from iOS (17)
28 / 81
Image from iOS (19)
29 / 81
_GC43185
30 / 81
_GC43069
31 / 81
_GC43137
32 / 81
_GC43158
33 / 81
_GC42849
34 / 81
_GC43099
35 / 81
_GC43981
36 / 81
_GC44084
37 / 81
_GC43814
38 / 81
_GC43983
39 / 81
_GC43982
40 / 81
_GC43900
41 / 81
Image from iOS (23)
42 / 81
Image from iOS (26)
43 / 81
Image from iOS (21)
44 / 81
Image from iOS (20)
45 / 81
Image from iOS (22)
46 / 81
Image from iOS (25)
47 / 81
Image from iOS (24)
48 / 81
_GC44422
49 / 81
_GC44288
50 / 81
_GC44371
51 / 81
_GC44487
52 / 81
_GC44559
53 / 81
_GC44495
54 / 81
Getty Images / Patrick McDermott
55 / 81
Image from iOS (31)
56 / 81
Image from iOS (35)
57 / 81
Image from iOS (29)
58 / 81
Image from iOS (30)
59 / 81
Image from iOS (36)
60 / 81
Image from iOS (32)
61 / 81
Image from iOS (28)
62 / 81
_GC44846
63 / 81
_GC44807
64 / 81
_GC44796
65 / 81
GC3_3899
66 / 81
GC3_3894
67 / 81
_GC44767
68 / 81
_GC44741
69 / 81
GC3_3897
70 / 81
_GC44795
71 / 81
_ABJ4715
72 / 81
Alexander Jonesi/Alexander Jonesi 2020
_ABJ4717
73 / 81
Alexander Jonesi/Alexander Jonesi 2020
Image from iOS (44)
74 / 81
Image from iOS (43)
75 / 81
Image from iOS (40)
76 / 81
Image from iOS (41)
77 / 81
Image from iOS (37)
78 / 81
Image from iOS (39)
79 / 81
Image from iOS (42)
80 / 81
Image from iOS (38)
81 / 81

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter gives his perspective on Alex Smith getting his first win since his injury.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier reports on Joe Burrow ending his season with a torn ACL.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington defeating the Cincinnati Bengals.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives four takeaways from Washington's win over the Bengals.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Alex Smith getting his first win in two seasons.

-- ESPN's Jeff Legwold provides his rookie rankings 10 weeks into the season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay provides some context on the NFC East race for the division title.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives one thing Washington did in Week 11 that it must do more of.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler takes a look at Dustin Hopkins' performance against the Bengals.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Ron Rivera being proud of his players for consoling Joe Burrow.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler also writes about what Chase Young told Joe Burrow as he was being carted off the field.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives some insight on Chase Young improving. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker highlights Washington's Ohio State alumni supporting Joe Burrow. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock sees signs of improvement from Antonio Gibson as a running back. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's David Aldridge explains how Washington is preparing for a Thanksgiving matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips previews the matchup between Washington and the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about the implications of Washington's win over the Bengals.

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Instant Analysis: Washington Shuts Out Bengals In Second Half Of 20-9 Win

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's 20-9 Victory Over The Bengals

-- Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's 20-9 Win Over The Bengals

-- Notes & Quotes: Washington Tames The Bengals

-- Washington Salute & USAA Honor Information Technician Chief Petty Officer Michael Popo and Petty Officer Porscha Mercado in Week Eleven Salute to Service Moment

-- Washington's Pass Rush Is Set Up To Hound Joe Burrow

-- WFT Daily: Stayin' Alive (On Third Down)

-- WFT Daily: Young WRs Come Alive With Smith At QB

-- Assessing Washington's Free Agent Signings

-- President's Weekly Brief: Next Player Up

-- A Pro Bowl Season Is Brewing For Terry McLaurin

-- 3 Reasons For Washington's Slow Starts This Season

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 11/22: Gear Up For Gameday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 11/21: Chase Young Vs. Joe Burrow

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 11/20: More Possible Position Switches

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 11/19: Alex Smith Reflects On 2-Year Comeback

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 11/18: Gibson, Young Among ESPN's Top 10 Rookies

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 11/17: A Moment Of Reflection Before Bengals Week

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 11/16: Analyzing Alex Smith's Career Performance

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 11/15: Previewing Washington's Week 10 Matchup

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 11/14: Alex Smith Prepares For First Start In Nearly 2 Years

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 11/13: Turning The Attention To The Lions

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 11/12: The Return Of Bryce Love

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

Advertising