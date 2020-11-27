News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 11/27: Thankful For First Place

Nov 27, 2020 at 10:47 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

The Washington Football Team celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 27, 2020. (Sam Hodde/NFL)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington overwhelming the Cowboys.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen provides four takeaways from Washington's drubbing of the Cowboys.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Washington's young playmakers showing out on the national stage.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that Ron Rivera has a breakthrough victory, and just maybe Washington is learning how to win.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Antonio Gibson and Alex Smith propelling Washington to the top of the NFC East.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay provides three instant over-reactions from Washington's win over Dallas.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco blogs about Chase Young being thankful for Alex Smith.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about how 'Little Giants' ties in to Washington's Thanksgiving win.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about Jeremy Reaves thanking Ron Rivera for not bringing in Eric Reid.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux breaks down Antonio Gibson's historic Thanksgiving performance.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock breaks down the performances of Antonio Gibson and Terry McLaurin against Dallas. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about WFT having fun in JerryWorld to take sole possession of first place in NFC East. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes that desperation inspires Washington, breaks Cowboys in wild Thanksgiving showdown.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips also writes that Terry McLaurin isn't just 'Washington good.' He's a star.

-- The Washington Times' Andy Kostka writes about Washington's stifling red-zone defense.

