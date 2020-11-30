Wake Up Washington 11/30: Rising Stars In Washington

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
-- The Washington Post's Thomas Boswell gives his perspective on Washington's young stars.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier reports on Ron Rivera still seeking improvement.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his take on Washington's trick plays.
Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photos courtesy of Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team and Sam Hodde/NFL)
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Antonio Gibson and Alex Smith propelling Washington to the top of the NFC East.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay shares Washington's stats to show dramatic improvement.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich blogs about Ron Rivera's shoutout to Sarah Fuller for making history.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker opens up her notebook on Chase Young. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips also writes that Terry McLaurin isn't just 'Washington good.' He's a star.
