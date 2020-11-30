News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 11/30: Rising Stars In Washington

Nov 30, 2020 at 11:55 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Image from iOS (7)
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Alex Smith hands off the ball to Antonio Gibson during the Washington Football Team's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. (Sam Hodde/NFL)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Thomas Boswell gives his perspective on Washington's young stars.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier reports on Ron Rivera still seeking improvement.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his take on Washington's trick plays.

PHOTOS: Week 12 - Washington vs. Cowboys

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photos courtesy of Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team and Sam Hodde/NFL)

Image from iOS (9)
1 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Image from iOS (15)
2 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Image from iOS (14)
3 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Image from iOS (12)
4 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Image from iOS (13)
5 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Image from iOS (8)
6 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Image from iOS (11)
7 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Image from iOS (7)
8 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Image from iOS (10)
9 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Image from iOS (6) copy
10 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Image from iOS (6)
11 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Image from iOS (8)
12 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Image from iOS (10)
13 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Image from iOS (6)
14 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Image from iOS (9)
15 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Image from iOS (7)
16 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Image from iOS (6)
17 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Image from iOS (6)
18 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
The Washington Football Team lines up to run a play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. (Sam Hodde/NFL)
19 / 30

The Washington Football Team lines up to run a play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. (Sam Hodde/NFL)

Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Image from iOS (6)
20 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Image from iOS (8)
21 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Image from iOS (7)
22 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Image from iOS (10)
23 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Image from iOS (9)
24 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Image from iOS (8)
25 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Image from iOS (6)
26 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Image from iOS (10)
27 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Image from iOS (8)
28 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Antonio Gibson and Cam Sims celebrate a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 26, 2020. (Sam Hodde/NFL)
29 / 30

Antonio Gibson and Cam Sims celebrate a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 26, 2020. (Sam Hodde/NFL)

Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020
Image from iOS (9)
30 / 30
Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Antonio Gibson and Alex Smith propelling Washington to the top of the NFC East.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay shares Washington's stats to show dramatic improvement.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich blogs about Ron Rivera's shoutout to Sarah Fuller for making history.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker opens up her notebook on Chase Young. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips also writes that Terry McLaurin isn't just 'Washington good.' He's a star.

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Players Former Teammates Remember Sean Taylor On The Anniversary Of His Death

-- WFT Daily: Managing Success After First Winning Streak

-- Notes & Quotes: Washington Feasts On The Cowboys

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Thanksgiving Win Over The Cowboys

-- Game Balls: 3 Standouts From Washington's Blowout Of The Cowboys

-- 'It's A Different Type Of Mentality': Terry McLaurin Reflects On Game-Changing Tackle

-- Washington-Cowboys Friday Stats Pack

-- Instant Analysis: Washington Takes First Place By Sweeping The Cowboys

-- Assessing Washington's Free Agents

Advertising