Wake Up Washington 11/6: Fine-Tuning The Defense

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala lays out how Washington's defense believes it can be better.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that Ron Rivera's teams have a history of strong finishes. Washington has a shot at one.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Washington's play calling on first downs.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the recent history in the rivalry between Washington and the GIants.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Quinton Mayo writes about how touching a football helped Alex Smith's recovery.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Wormeli writes that Alex Smith is focused on Washington playing well in December.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock analyzes how Kendall Fuller has readjusted to life in Washington. (Subscription)