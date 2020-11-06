News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 11/6: Fine-Tuning The Defense

Nov 06, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Chase Young at practice on Nov. 5, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala lays out how Washington's defense believes it can be better.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that Ron Rivera's teams have a history of strong finishes. Washington has a shot at one.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Washington's play calling on first downs.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the recent history in the rivalry between Washington and the GIants.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Quinton Mayo writes about how touching a football helped Alex Smith's recovery.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Wormeli writes that Alex Smith is focused on Washington playing well in December.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock analyzes how Kendall Fuller has readjusted to life in Washington. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker looks at if Washington can carry its momentum from the bye week into the Giants game. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington Vs. Giants Preview: The Start Of A Crucial Stretch

-- WFT Daily: Landon Collins' Versatile Replacement 

-- Mapping Out The Schedule For The NFC East

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Art Monk's 820th Reception

-- WFT Daily: Wide Receiver Help On The Horizon

--WFCF Hosts Virtual ASPIRE Fall Summit

-- Washington Salute Hosts Virtual Gaming Exhibition with Wounded Warrior Project

-- 5 Ways Washington Can Improve Entering Second Half Of Season

-- WFT Daily: Rivera Comments On Trade Deadline

-- President's Weekly Brief: Why We Can't 'Stick To Sports'

-- Washington Football Bye Week Superlatives

-- Washington's Top 5 Plays So Far This Season

PHOTOS: Giants Practice Week 11/05

The Washington Football team held practice at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Nov. 5, 2020. (Photos courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team & Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

