Wake Up Washington 11/6: Fine-Tuning The Defense

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala lays out how Washington's defense believes it can be better.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that Ron Rivera's teams have a history of strong finishes. Washington has a shot at one.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Washington's play calling on first downs.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the recent history in the rivalry between Washington and the GIants.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Quinton Mayo writes about how touching a football helped Alex Smith's recovery.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Wormeli writes that Alex Smith is focused on Washington playing well in December.
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock analyzes how Kendall Fuller has readjusted to life in Washington. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker looks at if Washington can carry its momentum from the bye week into the Giants game. (Subscription)
The Washington Football team held practice at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Nov. 5, 2020. (Photos courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team & Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)