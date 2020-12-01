Wake Up Washington 12/1: Young Stars Are Starting To Shine

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington's game with the Steelers being moved to Monday.
-- The Washington Post's Thomas Boswell gives his perspective on Washington's young stars.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier reports on Ron Rivera still seeking improvement.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his take on Washington's trick plays.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Antonio Gibson and Alex Smith propelling Washington to the top of the NFC East.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his take on Washington's game with the Steelers being moved to Monday.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey believes Antonio Gibson could win Offensive Rookie of the Year with a strong December.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux highlights Sean Taylor giving his brother the football from his playoff touchdown.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker opens up her notebook on Chase Young. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Washington's plans for Steven Montez. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips also writes that Terry McLaurin is a star.
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com: