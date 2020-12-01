News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 12/1: Young Stars Are Starting To Shine

Dec 01, 2020 at 09:47 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Antonio Gibson runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 26, 2020. (Sam Hodde/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington's game with the Steelers being moved to Monday.

-- The Washington Post's Thomas Boswell gives his perspective on Washington's young stars.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier reports on Ron Rivera still seeking improvement.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his take on Washington's trick plays.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Antonio Gibson and Alex Smith propelling Washington to the top of the NFC East.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his take on Washington's game with the Steelers being moved to Monday.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey believes Antonio Gibson could win Offensive Rookie of the Year with a strong December.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux highlights Sean Taylor giving his brother the football from his playoff touchdown.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker opens up her notebook on Chase Young. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Washington's plans for Steven Montez. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips also writes that Terry McLaurin is a star.

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Antonio Gibson Nominated For FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

-- WFT Daily: Ryan Kerrigan Has Not Been Washington's Only Efficient Pass-Rusher

-- A Balanced Approach Is Tipping The Scales In Washington's Favor

-- Players Former Teammates Remember Sean Taylor On The Anniversary Of His Death

-- WFT Daily: Managing Success After First Winning Streak

-- Notes & Quotes: Washington Feasts On The Cowboys

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Thanksgiving Win Over The Cowboys

-- Game Balls: 3 Standouts From Washington's Blowout Of The Cowboys

-- 'It's A Different Type Of Mentality': Terry McLaurin Reflects On Game-Changing Tackle

-- Washington-Cowboys Friday Stats Pack

-- Instant Analysis: Washington Takes First Place By Sweeping The Cowboys

-- Assessing Washington's Free Agents

