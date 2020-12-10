News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 12/10: Washington Enters The National Conversation

Dec 10, 2020 at 11:35 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter gives his perspective on what Monday's upset means for Ron Rivera's vision.

-- The Washington Post's Thomas Boswell writes that Ron Rivera and Alex Smith never quit. Now their team won't, either.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also writes about the lesson Ron Rivera wanted to team his young team the day after a big win.

-- ESPN's John Keim shows how a support team, Taco Bell and trust helped Ron Rivera face cancer without missing a game.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his take on if Washington is on the verge of another playoff run.

-- NBC Sport Washington's Peter Hailey also notes how 49ers' head coach, Kyle Shanahan's tone has changed.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey dives into Logan Thomas' thoughts on Dwayne Haskins' growth.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reports on why Chris Cooley 'wouldn't be surprised' if Washington wins playoff games.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock highlights how Chase Young and Montez Sweat show they're more than just pass rushers. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker also delves into the story behind James Smith-Williams' cause for My Cause, My Cleats. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about Washington staying in the NFC East race with historic win over the Steelers. (Subscription)

-- The Associated Press' Schulyer Dixon gives his perspective on how the surging NFC East might offer solid playoff threat.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras reports on Dustin Hopkins being named the NFC Special Teams Player Of The Week.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Jonathan Allen Named Washington Football Team's Nominee for Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award Presented By Nationwide

-- How Washington Has Become NFL's Best Run Defense During Winning Streak

-- WFT Daily: Dustin Hopkins Has Found His Footing At The Perfect Time

-- NFC Playoff Picture: Washington Enters Wild Card Race

-- WFT Daily: Rivera Secures Statement Win 1 Year After Starting Hiring Process

-- Snap Counts: Washington-Steelers, Week 13

-- Washington-Steelers Tuesday Stats Pack

-- Wake Up Washington 12/8: Making A Statement

-- 5 Takeaways: How Washington Handed the Steelers Their First Defeat

-- Game Balls: 3 Standouts From Washington's 23-17 Upset Over The Pittsburgh Steelers

-- Instant Analysis: Washington Robs Steelers Of Potential Perfect Season

-- Unlikely Cast Powers Washington Past Steelers

