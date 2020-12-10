Wake Up Washington 12/10: Washington Enters The National Conversation

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter gives his perspective on what Monday's upset means for Ron Rivera's vision.
-- The Washington Post's Thomas Boswell writes that Ron Rivera and Alex Smith never quit. Now their team won't, either.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also writes about the lesson Ron Rivera wanted to team his young team the day after a big win.
-- ESPN's John Keim shows how a support team, Taco Bell and trust helped Ron Rivera face cancer without missing a game.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his take on if Washington is on the verge of another playoff run.
-- NBC Sport Washington's Peter Hailey also notes how 49ers' head coach, Kyle Shanahan's tone has changed.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey dives into Logan Thomas' thoughts on Dwayne Haskins' growth.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reports on why Chris Cooley 'wouldn't be surprised' if Washington wins playoff games.
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock highlights how Chase Young and Montez Sweat show they're more than just pass rushers. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker also delves into the story behind James Smith-Williams' cause for My Cause, My Cleats. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about Washington staying in the NFC East race with historic win over the Steelers. (Subscription)
-- The Associated Press' Schulyer Dixon gives his perspective on how the surging NFC East might offer solid playoff threat.
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras reports on Dustin Hopkins being named the NFC Special Teams Player Of The Week.
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- Jonathan Allen Named Washington Football Team's Nominee for Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award Presented By Nationwide