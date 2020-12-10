Wake Up Washington 12/10: Washington Enters The National Conversation

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reports on why Chris Cooley 'wouldn't be surprised' if Washington wins playoff games.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock highlights how Chase Young and Montez Sweat show they're more than just pass rushers. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker also delves into the story behind James Smith-Williams' cause for My Cause, My Cleats. (Subscription)