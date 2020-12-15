Wake Up Washington 12/15: Young Talent Fueling Playoff Push

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes that Washington's late-season surge is being guided by the energy of its young players.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his take on moments from Washington's win over the 49ers.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier looks at three drives that illustrate how the defense has dominated.
-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga gives his perspective on the attention Chase Young and the Washington Football Team deserves.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter gives his perspective on how Dwayne Haskins showed signs he can step in if Washington needs him.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Washington's defensive rise goes beyond Chase Young.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes that Ron Rivera doesn't want Dwayne Haskins to "carry the weight" for the whole team.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux asks if Washington's all-white uniforms could be the team's version of the Nationals' "lucky blues."
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at why Ron Rivera believes Tress Way deserves another Pro Bowl vote.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about Kendrick Perkins believing Chase Young should win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler reports on Jason Wright being named the Sports Business Journal's Best Hire of 2020.
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock looks at how Jonathan Allen has dominated the inside of the defensive line. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standing gives his perspective on how Washington has new hopes. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's David Aldridge reports on how Washington is doing the pushing around. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about how Chase Young's historic half helped lead Washington to victory on Sunday. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes that Washington is part of the conversation as the team rises in relevance.
-- President Jason Wright Receives 'Best Hire Of 2020' Recognition In Street & Smith's Sports Business Journal 'Year-End Awards' Issue
-- Jonathan Allen Named Washington Football Team's Nominee for Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award Presented By Nationwide