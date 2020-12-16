News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 12/16: Peaking At The Perfect Time

Dec 16, 2020 at 10:52 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

wake-up-washington-121620
Defensive end Ryan Kerrigan after the Washington Football Team's win over the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 13, 2020. (Riley Trujillo/NFL)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Thomas Boswell writes about Washington being a team worth watching again.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen recaps national pundits suggesting that Washington could be a serious problem for NFC contenders.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Ron Rivera's success in December and Washington's playoff odds.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier looks at three drives that illustrate how the defense has dominated.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes that Washington's late-season surge is being guided by the energy of its young players.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga gives his perspective on the attention Chase Young and the Washington Football Team deserves.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter gives his perspective on how Dwayne Haskins showed signs he can step in if Washington needs him.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Washington's defensive rise goes beyond Chase Young.

Related Links

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes that Ron Rivera doesn't want Dwayne Haskins to "carry the weight" for the whole team.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey ponders if Sam Darnold could be the ideal QB to take over Washington in 2021?

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux explains what have been the biggest surprises of Washington's season thus far.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock looks at how Jonathan Allen has dominated the inside of the defensive line. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock also provides a film breakdown of Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s performance against the 49ers. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing gives his perspective on how Washington has new hopes. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's David Aldridge reports on how Washington is doing the pushing around. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about how Chase Young's historic half helped lead Washington to victory on Sunday. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes about what Kam Curl's emergence means for Landon Collins.

-- The Washington Times' Thom Loverro writes about Washington's turnaround under Ron Rivera.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Washington's quarterback situation. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington Is All In On Ron Rivera's Culture

-- WFT Daily: Chase Young's Case For Defensive Rookie Of The Year

-- Tress Way Named NFC Special Teams Player Of The Week For 2nd Time This Season

-- President's Weekly Brief: When S#!t Hits The Fan, Character > Talent

-- Assessing Washington's Draft Class

-- Week 15 Power Rankings: Washington Is On The Rise

-- WFT Daily: Dwayne Haskins Takes Another Step In His Development

-- Jonathan Allen Leads Meet & Greet With Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

-- Wake Up Washington 12/15: Young Talent Fueling A Playoff Push

-- J.D. McKissic Is More Than Just A Pass-Catcher

-- NFC Playoff Picture: Washington Among Division Leaders

-- Snap Counts: Washington-49ers, Week 14

-- Washington-49ers Monday Stats Pack

-- President Jason Wright Receives 'Best Hire Of 2020' Recognition In Street & Smith's Sports Business Journal 'Year-End Awards' Issue

-- Game Balls: 3 Standouts From Washington's 23-15 Victory Over the San Francisco 49ers.

-- Rookies Chase Young, Kam Curl Starring For One Of NFL's Best Defenses

-- 5 Takeaways: How Washington Beat The 49ers To Take Control Of The NFC East

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 12/15: Young Talent Fueling Playoff Push

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/14: Hottest Team In The NFC

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/12: Coaches Express Confidence In Barber, McKissic

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/11: Turning The Page To San Francisco

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/10: Washington Enters The National Conversation

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/9: Building Off A Season-Defining Win

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/8: Making A Statement

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/7: Gear Up For Gameday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/5: Nate Burleson Picks Washington Over Steelers

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/4: The Blueprint For Bringing Down Big Ben

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/3: Devising A Plan To Upend Undefeated Steelers

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

Advertising