Wake Up Washington 12/17: Preparing For The Seahawks

Dec 17, 2020 at 11:50 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhablava provides the latest on Antonio Gibson's and Alex Smith's injuries.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter gives his perspective on how Ron Rivera should handle Washington's recent high praises.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen recaps national pundits suggesting that Washington could be a serious problem for NFC contenders.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Ron Rivera's success in December and Washington's playoff odds.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Washington's defensive rise goes beyond Chase Young.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes on as Antonio Gibson heals, Washington has showed belief in their other running backs.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also reports on how Alex Smith's calf injury limited him vs. the 49ers.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives a practice report on Dwayne Haskins getting first team reps.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryam Holmer shares that an ESPN analyst believes Washington's Super Bowl window opens in 2021.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing predicts Washington's 2021 starting lineup. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock also provides a film breakdown of Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s performance against the 49ers. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing gives his perspective on how Washington has new hopes. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes on Terry McLaurin being the cream of the crop from a packed 2019 draft class.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras also writes on the possibility of Alex Smith playing on Sunday.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Washington's quarterback situation for Sunday's matchup. (Subscription)

