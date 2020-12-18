News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 12/18: Checking Up On The Quarterbacks

Dec 18, 2020 at 08:08 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW121820
Alex Smith makes a throw during the Washington Football Team's practice on Dec. 18, 2020. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

PHOTOS: Seahawks Practice Week 12/17

The Washington Football team held practice at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Dec. 17, 2020. (Photos courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team and Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

20201217-EMF_7989
1 / 30
_GC47677
2 / 30
fakefin
3 / 30
20201217-EMF_8515
4 / 30
_GC47634
5 / 30
_GC47662
6 / 30
_GC47632
7 / 30
_GC47668
8 / 30
_GC47700
9 / 30
_GC47703
10 / 30
_GC47655
11 / 30
_GC47880
12 / 30
_GC47702
13 / 30
20201217-EMF_8122
14 / 30
_GC47898
15 / 30
_GC47932
16 / 30
20201217-EMF_8024
17 / 30
20201217-EMF_8087
18 / 30
20201217-EMF_8270
19 / 30
_GC47911
20 / 30
20201217-EMF_8032
21 / 30
20201217-EMF_8152
22 / 30
GC3_5451
23 / 30
20201217-EMF_8241
24 / 30
20201217-EMF_8231
25 / 30
20201217-EMF_8466
26 / 30
20201217-EMF_8367
27 / 30
GC3_5571
28 / 30
20201217-EMF_8319
29 / 30
20201217-EMF_8421
30 / 30

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier reports on Deshazor Everett being placed on Injured Reserve.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter gives his perspective on how Ron Rivera should handle Washington's recent high praises.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen recaps national pundits suggesting that Washington could be a serious problem for NFC contenders.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala provides an update on Alex Smith and Antonio Gibson ahead of Sunday.

-- ESPN's John Keim reports on Washington losing Deshazor Everett to Injured Reserve.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Washington's defensive rise goes beyond Chase Young.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey highlights what is important to Terry McLaurin this season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux provides a practice report on Alex Smith and Antonio Gibson.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also looks at whether Terry McLaurin or DK Metcalf will have a better career.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryam Holmer shares that an ESPN analyst believes Washington's Super Bowl window opens in 2021.

Related Links

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing writes that Pete Carroll's coach-centered approach helped inspire Washington's new culture. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock also provides a film breakdown of Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s performance against the 49ers. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing gives his perspective on how Washington has new hopes. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes on Terry McLaurin being the cream of the crop from a packed 2019 draft class.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras also writes on the possibility of Alex Smith playing on Sunday.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Washington's quarterback situation for Sunday's matchup. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- WFT Daily: The Defense Is As Good As It's Been In 2 Decades

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Defeats Seattle With An Overtime Field Goal

-- Washington Vs. Seahawks Preview: The Defense's Biggest Test Yet

-- Wake Up Washington 12/17: Preparing For The Seahawks

-- Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf Cream Of The Crop From Packed 2019 Draft Class

-- Washington Places S Deshazor Everett On Injured Reserve; Signs RB Lamar Miller

-- Monitoring The Status Of Alex Smith And Antonio Gibson For Week 15

-- WFT Daily: Tress Is Punting His Way To Another Pro Bowl

-- Recognizing Washington's NFL Longshots On National Signing Day

-- NFC East Roundup: Washington Takes The Top Spot

-- Washington Is All In On Ron Rivera's Culture

-- WFT Daily: Chase Young's Case For Defensive Rookie Of The Year

-- Tress Way Named NFC Special Teams Player Of The Week For 2nd Time This Season

-- President's Weekly Brief: When S#!t Hits The Fan, Character > Talent

-- Assessing Washington's Draft Class

-- Week 15 Power Rankings: Washington Is On The Rise

-- WFT Daily: Dwayne Haskins Takes Another Step In His Development

-- Jonathan Allen Leads Meet & Greet With Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

-- J.D. McKissic Is More Than Just A Pass-Catcher

-- NFC Playoff Picture: Washington Among Division Leaders

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 12/17: Preparing For The Seahawks

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/16: Peaking At The Perfect Time

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/15: Young Talent Fueling Playoff Push

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/14: Hottest Team In The NFC

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/12: Coaches Express Confidence In Barber, McKissic

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/11: Turning The Page To San Francisco

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/10: Washington Enters The National Conversation

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/9: Building Off A Season-Defining Win

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/8: Making A Statement

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/7: Gear Up For Gameday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 12/5: Nate Burleson Picks Washington Over Steelers

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Advertising