Wake Up Washington 12/19: What To Expect From Dwayne Haskins

Dec 19, 2020 at 11:23 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

wake-up-washington-121920
Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. attempts a pass during Washington Football Team practice on Dec. 18, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier previews Week 15 with Dwayne Haskins under center.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter gives his perspective on how Ron Rivera should handle Washington's recent high praises.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter also writes about Pete Carroll knowing that 7-9 can be the start of something big.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Dwayne Haskins will start after Alex Smith was ruled out.

-- ESPN's John Keim also writes that Washington's defensive rise goes beyond Chase Young.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes that for Dwayne Haskins it's not about a 2nd chance, it's about having fun.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey highlights what is important to Terry McLaurin this season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also provides one number to know for Washington's meeting with Seattle.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes that QB isn't only spot Washington will be shorthanded at in Week 15.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Tyler Byrum provides your Week 15 Washington Football Team rooting guide.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also looks at whether Terry McLaurin or DK Metcalf will have a better career.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryam Holmer shares that an ESPN analyst believes Washington's Super Bowl window opens in 2021.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing writes that Pete Carroll's coach-centered approach helped inspire Washington's new culture. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock also provides a film breakdown of Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s performance against the 49ers. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing gives his perspective on how Washington has new hopes. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes on Terry McLaurin being the cream of the crop from a packed 2019 draft class.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras also writes on the possibility of Alex Smith playing on Sunday.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Washington's quarterback situation for Sunday's matchup. (Subscription)

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- WFT Daily: Seahawks Provide Another Measuring Stick For The Defense

-- Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Seahawks, Week 15

-- Washington Signs QB Taylor Heinicke From Practice Squad, Releases WR Jeff Badet

-- Alex Smith Ruled Out Vs. Seahawks; Dwayne Haskins Will Start

-- Alex Smith Out, Antonio Gibson Doubtful For Seahawks Game

-- 'It's Crazy Unusual': Chase Young Is Already Washington's Emotional Leader

-- WFT Daily: The Defense Is As Good As It's Been In 2 Decades

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Defeats Seattle With An Overtime Field Goal

-- Washington Vs. Seahawks Preview: The Defense's Biggest Test Yet

-- Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf Cream Of The Crop From Packed 2019 Draft Class

-- Washington Places S Deshazor Everett On Injured Reserve; Signs RB Lamar Miller

-- WFT Daily: Tress Is Punting His Way To Another Pro Bowl

-- Recognizing Washington's NFL Longshots On National Signing Day

-- NFC East Roundup: Washington Takes The Top Spot

-- Washington Is All In On Ron Rivera's Culture

-- WFT Daily: Chase Young's Case For Defensive Rookie Of The Year

-- Tress Way Named NFC Special Teams Player Of The Week For 2nd Time This Season

-- President's Weekly Brief: When S#!t Hits The Fan, Character > Talent

-- Assessing Washington's Draft Class

-- Week 15 Power Rankings: Washington Is On The Rise

-- WFT Daily: Dwayne Haskins Takes Another Step In His Development

-- Jonathan Allen Leads Meet & Greet With Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

-- J.D. McKissic Is More Than Just A Pass-Catcher

-- NFC Playoff Picture: Washington Among Division Leaders

