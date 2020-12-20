Wake Up Washington 12/20: Gear Up For Gameday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier previews Week 15 with Dwayne Haskins under center.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter gives his perspective on how Ron Rivera should handle Washington's recent high praises.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter also writes about Pete Carroll knowing that 7-9 can be the start of something big.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Dwayne Haskins will start after Alex Smith was ruled out.
-- ESPN's John Keim also writes that Washington's defensive rise goes beyond Chase Young.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reports that Washington brings up practice squad QB to backup Dwayne Haskins.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes that for Dwayne Haskins it's not about a 2nd chance, it's about having fun.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey highlights what is important to Terry McLaurin this season.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also provides one number to know for Washington's meeting with Seattle.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes that QB isn't only spot Washington will be shorthanded at in Week 15.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Tyler Byrum provides your Week 15 Washington Football Team rooting guide.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also looks at whether Terry McLaurin or DK Metcalf will have a better career.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryam Holmer shares that an ESPN analyst believes Washington's Super Bowl window opens in 2021.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walkers predicts the outcome of Washington's matchup against the Seahawks. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standing writes that Pete Carroll's coach-centered approach helped inspire Washington's new culture. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standing gives his perspective on how Washington has new hopes. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes on Haskins getting the start on Sunday.
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Washington's quarterback situation for Sunday's matchup. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com: